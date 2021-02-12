PODCAST | Targeting the elderly

Along with child murder, the murder of an elderly person is perhaps among the most heinous of crimes. It is difficult to fathom that greed could drive someone to purposefully seek out those weaker than themselves and then, after stealing all their worldly possessions, also horrifically murder them.

Sadly, we have seen several such cases in SA recently, and though the perpetrators are, for the most part, being caught and sentenced, this means very little for the families left behind.

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the recent so-called Retirement Home murders and other similar cases.

Listen to the story here: