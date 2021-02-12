POLL | It's back to school on Monday - is your child ready?

The basic education department says it's all systems go for the reopening of schools on Monday.

The date was pushed back from January 27 to February 15 due to the impact of the Covid-19 second wave.

“We look forward to welcoming back all our learners and the resumption of the academic year next Monday. We trust that all parents are ready, learners have school uniforms and stationery,” said basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule on Thursday.

The department assured parents that the safety of pupils, teachers and staff was its main priority.

The first term will run until April 23 and the 2021 academic year will end on December 15, according to the amended school calendar.