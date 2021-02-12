Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma

The criminal case against Nomachule Norma Mngoma was postponed on Friday, after a Pretoria high court judgment on Thursday declaring that her arrest was unlawful and an abuse of power by members of the Hawks and her husband, former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba.

She appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday, with the prosecution saying it had agreed with her legal team that the docket and the high court’s judgment would be referred to the director of public prosecutions.

The representations of Mngoma's team to the DPP on whether the prosecution should continue would also be made during the postponement period, said the prosecutor.

Gigaba's estranged wife was arrested in July last year after damaging a Mercedes-Benz G wagon that was being driven by her husband — by repeatedly scratching it with a vegetable peeler, leading to a charge of malicious injury to property. There was also an allegation — leading to a charge of crimen injuria — that she had sent an insulting text message to a friend of Gigaba's.

Dali Mpofu SC — Mngoma’s counsel — said his team had only agreed with the prosecution because the judgment had been handed down just a day earlier and the prosecution needed time to study it.