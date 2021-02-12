Some urgency, little credibility, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The 2021 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa was a subdued affair without much ceremony, writes Max du Preez in today’s issue of Vrye Weekblad.

It could have been brilliant and inspiring — if his government’s credibility in respect of delivering on its promises hadn’t been so bad; if we couldn’t remember that he said more or less the same thing last year and the year before; and if we’d been able to forget for a moment that he was also the president of the ruling party, a party that is increasingly devouring itself.

And yet many South Africans listened to the president on Thursday evening and said: Can you imagine what we would have looked like now, what we might have had to listen to now, if Ramaphosa lost the ANC leadership election three years ago?

I heard a new sense of urgency, a new realism, a new focus. More acknowledgment for the private sector as a job creator, more honesty about the collapse of local authorities, actual plans to licence new electricity suppliers in the near future and attract investors to take over some of Eskom’s plants.