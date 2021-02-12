Top dogs brought in to sniff out KZN's rhino poachers

KwaZulu-Natal wildlife authorities have brought out their top dogs — literally — to protect their rhinos.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife this week announced that it had formed a dog unit — in partnership with several individuals and organisations — in the hope it will not only protect the endangered animals but also help to catch poachers before they strike.

“The K9 unit has adopted a proactive approach to apprehend poachers before they poach rhinos. Some of the operational expectations regarding this unit is that it is used to intercept poaching groups before they shoot rhino,” Ezemvelo said in a statement.

“The unit also needs to align well with other law-enforcement agencies that are actively involved in combating rhino poaching.”

Dennis Kelly, a section ranger of Ezemvelo’s Hluhluwe/iMfolozi Park (HiP) said: “The use of canines is a very effective tool and has been used successfully in Kruger and in other parts of Africa.”