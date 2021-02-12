WATCH | 'Where did you drink?' – cop finds driver passed out behind wheel on N1 in Free State

“Where did you guys drink? Where did you buy the booze?”

These were the words of a surprised Free State traffic official after he found a motorist “lights out” behind the wheel.

In a video, the white Hyundai H1 is seen parked in the middle of the N1 near Winburg.

“Where did you buy the beers? Did you drink at home or what?” the traffic cop asks the man in the passenger seat.

“I don’t drink,” the man responds.

The driver sits with his head hung low behind the wheel.

The traffic cop goes on to say: “You are drinking on the road and then you sleep on the road. Why did this man drink and sleep on the road? You can’t do this.”