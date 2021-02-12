'What's in this Savanna?' #SavannaChallenge resurfaces after booze ban
There is no denying the love some alcohol consumers have for the trending bev, Savanna, as it continues to top the trends on Twitter.
It appears that some people are still celebrating the lifting of the booze ban.
Social media was flooded with videos and pictures of users taking part in different versions of the Savanna challenge on Thursday, making it one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
Is this a challenge or what!?#SavannaChallenge#FetchYourBody2021 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/8kEJCxVyfq— CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦🕒 (@Omilly_N) February 10, 2021
#Loadshedding #RamaphosaCollapsedSOEs #SONA2021 #savannachallenge #savanna— explosive_twins_sa🇿🇦 (@ExplosiveTwin) February 10, 2021
S'funi @savanna ye khoto savanna savanna 🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃lets make it trend please retweet/like
Song by explosive twins pic.twitter.com/72JfRN041y
#SONA2021 #SkeemSaam #PAKvSA #savannachallenge— explosive_twins_sa🇿🇦 (@ExplosiveTwin) February 11, 2021
Sfuni @SavannaCider ye khoto🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃💃💃🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/1mCD3uDT7A
Last month the brand distanced itself from the challenge, saying it had not been endorsed by them. It discouraged irresponsible drinking and “damaging consumer-generated social media activity”.
Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said: “We do not encourage binge drinking or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit.”
The brand distanced itself from claims that it had launched a “Savanna vodka”.
Fake news. We will stick to what we know and love, making ciders 😉 https://t.co/zrTgtoTipn— SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) February 9, 2021
