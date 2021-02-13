20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi

“The aim of these engagements was to share plans and ensure seamless movement of travellers and goods to minimise the chances of border crossings being super-spreader events.”

Motsoaledi said anyone arriving at a border with a faked Covid-19 test result would be turned back and barred from SA for at least five years.

“We appeal to travellers to ensure that they have all the requisite travel documents, including valid Covid-19 tests, when they present themselves to officials at our borders,” he said.

“Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimising congestion.”

