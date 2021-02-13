South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Some people say vaccinating the world is not possible, they’re wrong': Tedros Ghebreyesus

13 February 2021 - 09:17 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker talks to volunteers as they wait to receive an injection during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, on June 24, 2020.
A medical worker talks to volunteers as they wait to receive an injection during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, on June 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko//File Photo

February 13 2021 - 09:16

'Some people say vaccinating the world is not possible, they’re wrong': Tedros Ghebreyesus

Most read

  1. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  2. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  3. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  4. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa
  5. Vaal Dam sluice gates to be opened as it breaches 100% capacity South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X