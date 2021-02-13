COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Some people say vaccinating the world is not possible, they’re wrong': Tedros Ghebreyesus
'Some people say vaccinating the world is not possible, they’re wrong': Tedros Ghebreyesus
"Some people didn’t think it was possible to produce a #COVID19 vaccine so quickly, but it was.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 12, 2021
Now some people say that vaccinating the world is not possible. They’re wrong.
As Nelson Mandela, Madiba, said; it always seems impossible until it’s done"-@DrTedros #VaccinEquity