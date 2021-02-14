South Africa

It's official: National State of Disaster extended as SA reopens land borders

Matthew Savides Night news editor
14 February 2021 - 08:28
Twenty of SA's land borders - which were closed in January due to a spike in Covid-19 cases - have officially been opened followed the publication of a government gazette at the weekend.
Twenty of SA's land borders - which were closed in January due to a spike in Covid-19 cases - have officially been opened followed the publication of a government gazette at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has officially extended the Disaster Management Act for another month.

In a statement last week, Cabinet said it has agreed to extend the legislation - under which all Covid-19 regulations fall - for another month.

Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday published a gazette officially enacting this decision.

Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March

The cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until March 15.
News
3 days ago

The extension of the legislation was done "taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster".

The biggest change to the regulations, as announced on Saturday, was the reopening of SA's 20 land borders which were shut on January 11.

In making the announcement on Saturday, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that anyone arriving at a border with a fake Covid-19 test result would be turned back and barred from SA for at least five years.

20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi

Twenty land borders will reopen on Monday, the cabinet decided on Saturday.
News
18 hours ago

Gazetted regulations giving authority to this announcement were published on Saturday. Among other things, the regulations state that anyone who comes through the border must comply with screening, isolation and quarantine protocols, if required, must wear a mask, and must follow rules around social distancing and sanitising.

Another of the new regulations in Saturday's gazette are that people returning for work must be "phased-in, in order to put in place measures to make the workplace Covid-19 ready". It repeats an earlier regulation that those who can work from home "must do so".

The regulations also make "specific exclusions" of activities that are not permitted in hotspot areas. These include:

  • Night vigils;
  • After-funeral gatherings, including "after tears" events;
  • All social gatherings;
  • Political events and traditional community meetings (izimbizo);
  • Nightclubs;
  • The 33 land borders that remain closed;
  • Passenger ships for international leisure; and
  • Attendance of sports events by spectators.

TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  2. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s farmworker asks CCMA to overturn his sacking South Africa
  4. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  5. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X