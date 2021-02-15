South Africa

2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right size'

SA's power utility said it has about 6,000 more employees than it needs

15 February 2021 - 18:14
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter: 'We run a large and complex business.'
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter: 'We run a large and complex business.'
Image: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Last year alone, 2,000 Eskom employees left the embattled parastatal.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter made the revelation on Monday as he delivered a virtual address on the power utility’s state of affairs.

De Ruyter said the company had been looking at its fixed and staff costs, and realised that it needed to cut back on its employee costs, which essentially meant reducing staff.

None of those who were released from Eskom’s employ were retrenched, however. De Ruyter said some retired while others took voluntary severance packages.

“We followed the instruction of our shareholders not to engage in forced retrenchments. We are on a path to steadily reduce our headcount over time to maintain a staff cost that we believe is commensurate with the requirements of our very large and complex business that we operate,” he said.

Human settlements 'evaluating' R840m white elephant Eskom flats

The department of human settlements confirmed on Friday that Eskom had approached it with a list of properties for possible purchase - including the ...
News
3 days ago

De Ruyter said he was aware of the narrative that Eskom was overstaffed, with some saying it employed twice as many people as it needed. That narrative, he said, was that the power giant could operate with a staff complement of 30,000. He stressed that this was not correct.

After a thorough analysis of Eskom’s requirements to run smoothly, De Ruyter said it needed about 38,000 employees.

“We think that is a right-sized number. We are now at about 44,000,” he said.

He did not immediately give a timeline required to reach the desired number of staff.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom inquiry advocate 'feared for his safety' when called by former state security minister Bongani Bongo

Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara feared for his safety when he received phone calls from then state security minister Bongani Bongo in October 2017.
News
3 hours ago

De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom

Instability and infighting still reign at the very top echelons of Eskom, and new information has emerged about a deep falling-out between CEO André ...
News
1 day ago

Conveyor belt fire at Eskom plant in Mpumalanga

Eskom confirmed on Friday that nobody was injured during a conveyor belt fire at its Kendal power station in Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  2. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  3. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  4. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  5. ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X