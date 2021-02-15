Coronavirus and food safety: what the studies conclude

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, not much was known about SARS-CoV-2 and its survival in food, on materials and on surfaces.

Since then several food safety agencies have assessed the risk of potentially acquiring the coronavirus from contaminated food or food packaging. The consensus is that there is no evidence it is a safety risk.

The main route of infection is from person-to-person via contact with one another and from respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking. The coronavirus, therefore, is not considered a foodborne virus.

We surveyed the scientific literature to see what it said about the safety of food and SARS-CoV-2. This included the survival of the virus, how it is transmitted and how it can be inactivated in food and on surfaces.

Overall, the evidence suggests the virus is not a risk to food safety but it has caused disruptions to the global food supply chain.