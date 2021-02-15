‘Justice’ turns violent in village where community is angry about thefts

A man has been killed and another assaulted in the North West, where a community has complained about a spate of housebreakings and robberies.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has condemned what appear to be mob justice incidents on Saturday in Segwaelane village, in the policing area of Mooinooi near Brits. A minibus was also torched.

TimesLIVE reported earlier this month that a gang of young men from the area were suspected to be behind break-ins at homes. One householder died in a botched robbery.

The community had started their own patrols to catch the robbers, and had made a citizen’s arrest of one suspect.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said at the weekend that officers were summoned at about 11.40pm to a scene in Segwaelane village main road and on arrival found a man who had been severely assaulted.