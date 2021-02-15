South Africa

Never say die: Job hunters step into the employment creator lane

Graduates unfazed by scarce opportunities

15 February 2021 - 11:23 By Thomo Nkgadima
University graduate Lehutso Serage with his mouth-watering chicken wings.
University graduate Lehutso Serage with his mouth-watering chicken wings.
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

When graduates Makgotso Lekganyane and Lehutso Serage could not find work months after obtaining their degrees, they had to come up with plans.

Though these two do not know each other and live nearly 200km apart, they have something in common: entrepreneurship.

Lekganyane, 22, from Flora Park in Polokwane, Limpopo, who holds a bachelor of social sciences from the University of Free State, decided to use her passion for cooking and start a business after many months of searching for employment without success.

Serage, 26, of Praktiseer, outside Burgersfort, did not despair when he could not find work. Instead he started Thee Ultimate Wingman, a chicken wings business. 

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash

SA's takkie business is worth R5bn, attracting big spenders who'll drop R30k on a cool pair. Kabelo Moteme saw a golden opportunity and started Dr ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Cape woman turns to farming after Covid-19 deals fatal blow to business

Ncumisa Mkabile, 27, went from running a thriving catering business to being almost destitute when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.
News
2 weeks ago

These small businesses have survived lockdown. Their owners tell us how

Meet the people who, against the odds, are managing to keep their previously thriving businesses alive
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  2. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  4. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  5. ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X