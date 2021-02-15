Never say die: Job hunters step into the employment creator lane

When graduates Makgotso Lekganyane and Lehutso Serage could not find work months after obtaining their degrees, they had to come up with plans.

Though these two do not know each other and live nearly 200km apart, they have something in common: entrepreneurship.

Lekganyane, 22, from Flora Park in Polokwane, Limpopo, who holds a bachelor of social sciences from the University of Free State, decided to use her passion for cooking and start a business after many months of searching for employment without success.

Serage, 26, of Praktiseer, outside Burgersfort, did not despair when he could not find work. Instead he started Thee Ultimate Wingman, a chicken wings business.

