OR Tambo municipal accountant pleads guilty to stealing more than R9m

A former OR Tambo district municipality accountant has admitted to fraud, theft and money laundering amounting to more than R9m.

Nyameka Qongqo, 43, a mother of four, pleaded guilty in the Mthatha court on Monday.

She will know her fate on Wednesday when judge Bantubonke Tokota hands down the sentence.

Qongqo joined the municipality in 2006 and admitted starting to commit the crimes in 2012.