‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on Norma’s ‘unlawful arrest’

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has addressed his silence on the case brought against his estranged wife, Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma, saying she remains the mother of his children.

Gigaba was asked to weigh in on the findings by the Pretoria high court which ruled on Thursday that Hawks officers abused their power and positions when they arrested Mngoma in July last year.

“I’m quiet because, way after our divorce, my wife will remain the mother of our two boys,” said Gigaba.

Mngoma was arrested after allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G vehicle that was being driven by her husband by repeatedly scratching it with a vegetable peeler.

There was also an allegation, leading to a charge of crimen injuria, that she had sent an insulting text message to a friend of Gigaba’s.