Bongo brings up domestic abuse case involving his bribery accuser

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo has launched a scathing attack on the man who accused him of offering a bribe in exchange for his help in collapsing an inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

The assault came during cross-examination of advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry into malfeasance at state-owned enterprises Eskom, Denel and Transnet, at the start of Bongo’s corruption trial in the Cape Town high court.

Bongo’s senior counsel, Michael Hellens, accused Vanara of misinterpreting a conversation he had with Bongo during a meeting at his office in parliament on October 10 2017.

Vanara alleged that during the meeting, Bongo claimed he was sent by acting Eskom board chairperson Zethembe Khoza, and asked Vanara to assist “the people of Eskom” to stop or delay the inquiry, in exchange for which he could name a price they would pay to him.

Bongo has denied the offer, and said he called the meeting because he had to report back to the ANC top six about the legal quandary caused by two inquiries into the capture of state-owned enterprises, namely the parliamentary probe and what is now known as the Zondo commission.

The former minister said he wanted to discuss “lawyer to lawyer” whether it was in SA’s interests to go through both processes, given that they could make conflicting findings.

Vanara testified he did not know Bongo was a lawyer and had met him only once before, in February 2017, when the MP asked for assistance with the declaration of his interests. Part of Vanara’s duties as a parliamentary legal manager was to help members with declaring their interests.