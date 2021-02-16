Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ex-minister's corruption trial

He asked Bongo what he meant by “assistance”, to which he allegedly replied: “People of Eskom are worried about being called to the commission of inquiry and that enough evidence would be led and that there would be police officials waiting to arrest them when they walked out the door.”

He alleged that Bongo told him that the commission was then finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s “brainchild”, and that Gordhan was conflicted.

“Bongo said the inquiry was affecting a number of campaigns. I was confused. I didn’t understand the relevance of the mention Pravin Gordhan’s brainchild to the commission of inquiry and him being conflicted had anything to do with Eskom people,” he said.

“I again asked him what was required of me. I even offered him a solution and said that if there was evidence incriminating the board, they must resign. Bongo said it would not help the board to resign,” he said.

“I said, 'I’m sorry, I can’t be of assistance.' Bongo said the inquiry could not proceed and that I must help them to stop the inquiry from proceeding,” he said.

Vanara testified that he then asked Bongo why he should assist in stopping the inquiry, and how.

“He didn’t answer why. I guess it was for the reasons discussed. He said I could fake illness and take sick leave the following week when the inquiry was supposed to start. He said in my absence the inquiry could not proceed,” he said.

The inquiry was expected to start hearings on October 20 that year.

Vanara testified that the commission had been beset by delays, obstacles, and blockages by various individuals since it was established in May that year. Its members were frustrated and under pressure because of the commission’s slow progress and Bongo’s alleged request came at a sensitive time.

“I said I could not assist him. I said to Mr Bongo [that] this inquiry was the result of a political decision [and] if politicians no longer want to proceed they must reverse it,” Vanara testified.

Bongo allegedly agreed with him and said: “You are right, what I’m currently doing is I have prepared a petition. I’m mobilising and working with other MPs to sign this petition aimed at forcing Jackson [Mthembu, the late minister] — to stop the inquiry.”

“He said if [Mthembu] doesn’t take a decision to stop the inquiry he will then take that petition to caucus to force the decision,” claimed Vanara.

He said that Bongo made the point that due to Vanara’s “technical expertise” he could assist in stopping or at least delaying the inquiry.

“I said I’m not going to be part of interfering. My role is insignificant. He disagreed and said 'without you the committee is dysfunctional'. I said there is no way I can assist, if you want to stop it, do it yourself,” said Vanara.

“Mr Bongo then says, 'Just name the price and tell me how you are going to assist the people of Eskom.' I will go to the people of Eskom and tell them about your plan and [Bongo] would then tell them how much I wanted to be paid,” said Vanara.

“He would receive the money and hand it to me,” he said.

“It was at that stage that I told Mr Bongo that my conscience would not allow me to accede,” he said.

Vanara testified that at this point he was shocked and “weak on my feet”.

“I told him the meeting is over. He told me to consider the offer. I said there is nothing to consider,” said Vanara.