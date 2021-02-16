COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses-report

February 16 2021 - 07:35

Close to 3,000 pupils did not return to school due to Covid-19 fears

Close to 3,000 pupils did not return to school last year after the imposition of the March lockdown due to Covid-19 fears, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has disclosed.

Lesufi said the school districts would be consolidating current attendance figures and compare it with the previous year, to verify the accurate number of pupils who might have dropped out.

The department welcomed around 2.3 million pupils back to school on Monday, he said.