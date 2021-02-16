COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses-report
February 16 2021 - 07:35
Close to 3,000 pupils did not return to school due to Covid-19 fears
Close to 3,000 pupils did not return to school last year after the imposition of the March lockdown due to Covid-19 fears, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has disclosed.
Lesufi said the school districts would be consolidating current attendance figures and compare it with the previous year, to verify the accurate number of pupils who might have dropped out.
The department welcomed around 2.3 million pupils back to school on Monday, he said.
February 16 2021 - 07:30
South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses-report
South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses the company had sent in early February, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday, a week after the country said it will put on hold use of AstraZeneca's shot in its vaccination program.
Serum Institute of India, which is producing AstraZeneca's shot, has emerged as a key vaccine supplier.
One million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine landed in South Africa last week and another 500,000 were due to arrive in the next few weeks.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-REUTERS