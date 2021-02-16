Death before wedding puts inheriting by opposite-sex life partners before ConCourt

They might not be formally married, but opposite-sex life partners conduct their lives as spouses.

However, because a formal marriage ceremony is not concluded, individuals in life partnerships do not benefit from the laws which apply to married people.

This is according to the Women's Legal Centre, before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. The organisation is one of two friends of the court which presented arguments before the court in support of an application by Jane Bwanya.

Bwanya, a former domestic worker, wants the court to confirm an order made by the high court in Cape Town last year that the Intestate Succession Act is unconstitutional because it does not allow for surviving partners in opposite-sex life partnerships to inherit from their late partners' estates.

Bwanya was “swept off her feet” by a relatively wealthy businessman, Anthony Ruch, in 2014. They were in a permanent life partnership until Ruch, 57, died in April 2016 — before the couple could get married. He did not leave a will, and the heir he had appointed was his mother, who had died in 2013.