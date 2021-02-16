Here's how much early childhood development workers could get in Covid-19 relief funding

The department of social development has called on early childhood centres (ECDs) to apply for relief funding made available through the presidential employment stimulus.

The stimulus was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year and is aimed at providing financial relief to sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the R100bn set aside, R13bn was allocated for the current financial year. The remaining R87bn will be allocated over the next three years.

The department on Monday said it has completed 7,343 applications which will benefit 35,794 employees. The department has received 27,068 applications through the GovChat app.

The employment stimulus seeks to provide relief to 110,000 ECD practitioners. The deadline for applications is Friday February 19. Staff will receive a maximum of R4,470 each, capped at a maximum of four employees, depending on the availability of funds, said the department.