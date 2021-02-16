South Africa

J&J vaccines arrive in SA on Tuesday night

16 February 2021 - 21:05 By TimesLIVE
The first Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in SA on Tuesday night, government confirmed.
Image: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

Government sources confirmed that the vaccine had been approved by the South African Health Products Authority.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces. Government remains committed to saving lives and protecting livelihoods. All citizens are reminded that adhering to health protocols together with the vaccine remain our best defence against the virus,” the government said in a statement.

Media were not being invited to the arrival of the vaccines, as they were when the Oxford/AstraZeneca arrived on February 1.

“The media, will however, be invited to key vaccination milestone events around the country over the next few weeks,” the statement read.

