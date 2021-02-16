PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: an injustice uninvestigated

Of all the injustices in the case of Kopano Molelekedi, a 10-year-old girl struck by a motorist, abducted and dumped in a field far from home, perhaps the biggest is the lacklustre investigation into her death by police.

From claims that her mother Orapaleng was denied opening a missing person's case, to not following up with witnesses who saw the incident, the police play an important part in the lives of the family who lost their little girl.

But it was only when the Sunday Times began asking questions that the family received its first visit from police since her death on September 2 2018. That was March 26 2020 - the day before the national lockdown. It's safe to say they have heard nothing since.

This is the fourth episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects exactly what happened to Kopano Molelekedi and what has happened in the investigation since.

Listen to the shocking story here: