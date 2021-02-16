South Africa

Investigative podcast

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: an injustice uninvestigated

An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone, far from her home

16 February 2021 - 06:00 By Alex Patrick and Paige Muller
Kopano's mother Orapaleng Molelekedi, stepfather Izaac Moiloa and younger siblings Kgothatso and Kamogelo try to find a new normal without her.
Kopano's mother Orapaleng Molelekedi, stepfather Izaac Moiloa and younger siblings Kgothatso and Kamogelo try to find a new normal without her.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Of all the injustices in the case of Kopano Molelekedi, a 10-year-old girl struck by a motorist, abducted and dumped in a field far from home, perhaps the biggest is the lacklustre investigation into her death by police.

From claims that her mother Orapaleng was denied opening a missing person's case, to not following up with witnesses who saw the incident, the police play an important part in the lives of the family who lost their little girl.

But it was only when the Sunday Times began asking questions that the family received its first visit from police since her death on September 2 2018. That was March 26 2020 - the day before the national lockdown. It's safe to say they have heard nothing since.

This is the fourth episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects exactly what happened to Kopano Molelekedi and what has happened in the investigation since.

Listen to the shocking story here:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | iTunes | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

In today’s episode, we explore the efforts made by the authorities to investigate her death.

We are convinced someone knows what happened to Kopano. If you have any information about this case, please comment below or e-mail us at patricka@sundaytimes.co.za.

If you have not listened to the previous episodes, we strongly recommend you do so before starting this one.

Follow the movements on that fateful morning on the map below and understand better why this case just doesn't add up, and try to grasp how a crime with so many witnesses can still go unpunished.

This five-part investigative series is a collaboration between the Sunday Times and MultimediaLIVE following a two-year investigation that remains unresolved.  

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: What happened to Kopano?

In January 2020 Sunday Times eventually managed to track down the family of Kopano Molelekedi, the little girl who was hit by a car, abducted and ...
Investigations
1 week ago

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: The girl who vanished, then turned up in a morgue

An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: How many witnesses does it take for the police to make an arrest?

Episode three in the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was abducted and died alone far from home
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  2. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X