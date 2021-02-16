SA plans to share AstraZeneca shots via AU

SA plans to share a million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The country paused the rollout of the AstraZeneca shots this month, after preliminary trial data showed they offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

It plans to start inoculating health-care workers with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as soon as this week in a research study.

“The doses are going to be shared with countries on the continent ... via the AU,” Dr Anban Pillay, deputy director-general at the department of health, told Reuters.

He added that SA would look to recover money spent on the vaccine but was still finalising how to do that.