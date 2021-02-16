SA records 1,210 new cases of Covid-19, at positivity rate of just 4.94%

As the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA climbed towards the 1.5 million mark, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night that there was another relatively low number of new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

To date, 1,494,119 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across SA - of these, 1,210 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The new infections come from 24,486 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.94%. This is significantly lower than the 10% to 12% positivity rate that Mkhize has previously cited as being of concern.

Mkhize also reported on Tuesday that 219 new Covid-19 related deaths had bene recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 56 were in Gauteng, 43 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 38 were in the Western Cape, 29 were in Limpopo, 20 were in the Eastern Cape, 14 were in the Northern Cape, ten were in Mpumalanga and nine were in the Free State.

This means that 48,313 Covid-19 related deaths have now been recovered since the outbreak of the respiratory illness nearly a year ago.

So far, 1,396,951 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 93.5%.

