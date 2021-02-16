South Africa

Study showing high Eastern Cape Covid-19 prevalence questioned

Two-thirds of blood donors found with antibodies, but doubts over size and composition of sample

16 February 2021 - 11:05 By Michael Kimberley
Testing on Eastern Cape blood donations show that up to 63% of the population could already have had Covid-19. Stock photo.
Testing on Eastern Cape blood donations show that up to 63% of the population could already have had Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sudok1

Almost two-thirds of Eastern Cape residents may already have had Covid-19, with antibodies picked up in blood donations done in late January.

This startling statistic emerged on Friday with the publication of a report led by the SA National Blood Service and the Western Cape Blood Service.

Researchers estimated that 63% of those in the province already had the antibodies to neutralise the virus.

However, the results have been questioned by health experts in the province who feel not enough testing was done and the samples collected were not random.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

SA says documentation on Russian Covid-19 vaccine sent to regulator

SA’s health ministry said on Tuesday the manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to the SA Health Products ...
News
2 hours ago

UK to facilitate other countries' Covid vaccine passport plans

Britain will provide vaccine Covid-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to ...
News
2 hours ago

You must still pay school fees despite Covid-19 breaks, says Angie Motshekga

Parents who wonder if they can skip paying school fees in the context of Covid-enforced longer school breaks have been categorically given the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  2. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  4. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  5. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X