Study showing high Eastern Cape Covid-19 prevalence questioned
Two-thirds of blood donors found with antibodies, but doubts over size and composition of sample
16 February 2021 - 11:05
Almost two-thirds of Eastern Cape residents may already have had Covid-19, with antibodies picked up in blood donations done in late January.
This startling statistic emerged on Friday with the publication of a report led by the SA National Blood Service and the Western Cape Blood Service.
Researchers estimated that 63% of those in the province already had the antibodies to neutralise the virus.
However, the results have been questioned by health experts in the province who feel not enough testing was done and the samples collected were not random.
For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.