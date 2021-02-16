Teacher assistants in PE protest over non-payment since December
16 February 2021 - 10:51
Dozens of teacher assistants protested outside the education department in Port Elizabeth on Monday, claiming they are yet to see a cent due to them since the commencement of their contracts in December.
The department conceded the project which aimed to employ 300,000 youths as general and teacher assistants across the county to help mitigate the financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had “hit a snag”, causing a delay in payments.
However, the department said the situation should be remedied during the course of the week.
For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.