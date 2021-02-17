COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J vaccine arrives in SA

February 17 2021 - 08:20

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA

The needle of SA's first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.

The consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to vaccine centres in all provinces, government said.