South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J vaccine arrives in SA

17 February 2021 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
J&J Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.
Image: SA Government/Twitter

February 17 2021 - 08:20

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA

The needle of SA's first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.

The consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to vaccine centres in all provinces, government said.

February 17 2021 - 07:31

J&J vaccine arrives in SA 

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

Government Twitter official page said that frontline health workers would be first in line to receive the vaccine.

