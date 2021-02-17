COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J vaccine arrives in SA
February 17 2021 - 08:20
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA
The needle of SA's first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.
The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.
The consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to vaccine centres in all provinces, government said.
February 17 2021 - 07:31
The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.
Government Twitter official page said that frontline health workers would be first in line to receive the vaccine.
The first batch of the J&J #COVID19 vaccine arrived at @ortambo_int last night. Frontline healthcare workers will be vaccinated during first phase of the #VaccineRolloutSA #VaccineforSouthAfrica