South Africa

‘Can I close my eyes?’ Ramaphosa has Covid-19 jab with Khayelitsha hospital staff

17 February 2021 - 13:11 By Sipokazi Fokazi
A nurse at Khayelitsha District Hospital injects President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Covid-19 vaccine on February 17 2021.
A nurse at Khayelitsha District Hospital injects President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Covid-19 vaccine on February 17 2021.
Image: Twitter/Cyril Ramaphosa

Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first health worker in SA to be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi is vaccinated against Covid-19 at Khayelitsha District Hospital on February 17 2021.
Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi is vaccinated against Covid-19 at Khayelitsha District Hospital on February 17 2021.
Image: Twitter/Athi Geleba

She was injected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape, watched by health minister Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa were then vaccinated alongside 16 health workers, including emergency medicine physician Dr Sa’ad Lahri, housekeeping staffer Mavuyo Mpambani and administration clerk Cwengisa Dadirai.

As a nurse prepared to vaccinate Ramaphosa in his upper left arm, he jokingly asked: “Can I close my eyes?” His vaccination was accompanied by the sounds of scores of camera shutters and followed by a round of applause. 

“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain,” Ramaphosa said afterwards, describing the first vaccinations as a “real milestone” for SA. 

“I was rather pleased that five people were vaccinated before me, they were health workers,” he said.

“It was a joy to watch them, to see whether anything had happened to them,” he said. “It means being vaccinated is a fairly straightforward process.”

Mbombo said she would not be receiving the vaccination on Wednesday. The Western Cape had received 13,000 of the 80,000 doses that arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, she said.

This was sufficient to vaccinate only about 10% of the health workers in the Western Cape, and they had been prioritised according to their roles and their comorbidities.

“So how can I jump the queue?” Mbombo asked journalists outside the hospital.

Many of the vaccines sent to the Western Cape will be administered at the province's largest hospitals, Groote Schuur and Tygerberg.

TimesLIVE

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

MORE

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA

The needle of SA's first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.
News
6 hours ago

SA asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses — report

SA has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back the one million Covid-19 vaccine doses the company had sent in early February, The Economic ...
News
1 day ago

'Happy vaccine day to health-care workers': SA reacts to J&J vaccine arrival and rollout

The first delivery of 80,000 J&J vaccines arrived on Tuesday and health-care workers are set to be jabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  2. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  3. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  4. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa
  5. Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X