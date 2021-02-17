Doggy diets: Working from home means pets are being fed more

For Brad Mitchell, being at home during the country’s coronavirus lockdown meant he noticed his cat’s food bowl was empty.

As a result, Chrissy was fed more.

Mitchell said Chrissy used to be fed twice daily when her owners were working from offices.

“I think we’re more aware of when she’s hungry or when her bowl is empty because we are at home. During the lockdown, it was easier to notice when she didn’t have food so she was fed more,” he said.

Chrissy’s story is not unique.

A recent survey by Hill’s Pet Nutrition found that Covid-19 had a profound effects on pets by fuelling obesity.

Hill’s pet behaviour expert Marycke Ackhurst said 50% of pets are overweight, and it was alarming that 90% of pet parents didn’t realise this.