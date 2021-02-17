Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’

Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile has vowed to stand by her father amid his defiance of a constitutional court ruling that he appear before the state capture inquiry.

Taking to social media, she shared an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr's 1956 “When Peace Becomes Obnoxious” speech.

In the caption she seemingly shot off a warning to those who criticised the former president and to authorities who may head to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal to arrest him.

“Asiwasabi amagwala (we are not afraid of cowards) ... asiwasabi amabhunu (we are not afraid of Boers). Silindile, isango livuliwe (we are waiting, the gate is open) ... azishe. Sinawe (I'm with you)," Duduzile captioned the post.