South Africa

'Happy vaccine day to health-care workers': SA reacts to J&J vaccine arrival and rollout

17 February 2021 - 13:00
The first delivery of 80,000 J&J vaccines arrived in SA on Tuesday and health-care workers are set to begin getting jabbed on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
The first delivery of 80,000 J&J vaccines arrived in SA on Tuesday and health-care workers are set to begin getting jabbed on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in SA has been welcomed by many online.

The first delivery of 80,000 J&J vaccines arrived on Tuesday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and has been approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament that the vaccine has a 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant and is fully protective against serious illness or death.

Mkhize said an additional 500,000 doses are expected to arrive over the next four weeks, supplemented by 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be received at the end of March.

“We have identified 20 vaccination centres in all nine provinces to vaccinate 80,000 health workers over the next two weeks. A total of 164 vaccinators will vaccinate approximately 48 clients a day, or about six to seven clients an hour.

“As more doses arrive, the service will be ramped up accordingly to ensure we maintain a good rate of daily vaccinations,” said Mkhize.

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Politics
4 hours ago

TimesLIVE reported that health-care workers are set to be jabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eastern Cape health department confirmed its doses would arrive on Wednesday.

“We are ready,” said acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu.

“We will give the vaccine to health-care workers first because they have bravely been at the forefront in the fight against this invisible enemy since the first case of Covid-19 was reported.”

In the Western Cape, the first jabs will be administered from 2pm.

On social media, Tuesday was dubbed as “vaccine day” as many welcomed the arrival and the rollout.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

READ MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa among first to get Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize will join the first health-care workers to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ...
Politics
3 hours ago

SA says documentation on Russian Covid-19 vaccine sent to regulator

SA’s health ministry said on Tuesday the manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to the SA Health Products ...
News
1 day ago

Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Sanofi are left playing catch-up to upstarts with new technology
World
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  2. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  3. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  4. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa
  5. Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X