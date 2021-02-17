'Happy vaccine day to health-care workers': SA reacts to J&J vaccine arrival and rollout

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in SA has been welcomed by many online.

The first delivery of 80,000 J&J vaccines arrived on Tuesday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and has been approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament that the vaccine has a 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant and is fully protective against serious illness or death.