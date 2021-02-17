KZN health MEC slams DA accusations that she 'instructed' hospital to postpone vaccinations

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has come under fire from the DA in the province, which claims she gave an instruction to postpone the vaccination of about 40 health-care workers on Wednesday.

The DA claims the instruction was made on a WhatsApp group consisting of staff members from the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

But the health department slammed the claims, saying the DA was trying to "hijack, distort and misrepresent" its vaccination roll-out plans in the province.

"This is a typical DA modus operandi: creating a smokescreen and telling blatant lies in a desperate bid to grab the media headlines. This time, they have shamefully tried to steal the limelight ahead of our official launch of the vaccination programme tomorrow [Thursday].

"Contrary to the lies being peddled by the DA, we did not 'block' any health-care workers from being vaccinated today. We have always said that our vaccinations will start a day or two after the National Department of Health. This is to ensure that the process goes off smoothly," the department said in statement.

The allegation comes as health-care workers across the country were inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on Wednesday.