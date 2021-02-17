South Africa

Pumba bids farewell to Temba, king of the jungle

17 February 2021 - 10:32 By Kathryn Kimberley
Temba is greeted by a lioness at Pumba Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
Image: GEOFFREY HOWARTH

Temba, the founding father of the white lion pride at Pumba Private Game Reserve near Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has died.

The 16-year-old patriarch, called the king of the Pumba jungle, leaves behind a legacy of the first free-roaming pride of white and tawny-coloured lions in the world.

When Temba first placed his over-sized paws on Pumba soil in 2005, sceptics said he would not be able to survive due to hunting and social difficulties.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

