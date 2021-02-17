Pumba bids farewell to Temba, king of the jungle

Temba, the founding father of the white lion pride at Pumba Private Game Reserve near Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has died.

The 16-year-old patriarch, called the king of the Pumba jungle, leaves behind a legacy of the first free-roaming pride of white and tawny-coloured lions in the world.

When Temba first placed his over-sized paws on Pumba soil in 2005, sceptics said he would not be able to survive due to hunting and social difficulties.

