Vaal River pollution is beyond acceptable levels: SAHRC

The Vaal River system, on which approximately 19 million people depend for drinking water and commercial use, is polluted beyond acceptable standards.

This is the finding of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which set up an inquiry into long-running problems in the river system.

“In the absence of a timely and effective response from the multiple spheres of government, Gauteng’s most vital water resource may very well have been irreparably damaged,” said the commission.

“The cause [of the pollution] is the kilolitres of untreated sewage entering the Vaal because of inoperative and dilapidated wastewater treatment plants which have been unable to properly process sewage and other wastewater produced in Emfuleni, and from the city of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality and Midvaal municipality that is also directed towards the wastewater sewage systems situated in the Emfuleni municipality.”