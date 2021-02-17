'We have been rationing water for almost a year': Makana crisis undented by recent rains

Recent heavy rains have made little difference to Makana municipality’s water crisis.

Four dams in the Eastern Cape municipality are at 5% of their capacity, DispatchLIVE reports.

Water and sanitation manager Gubevu Maduna said the municipality had been rationing water for the past year and would continue to do so.

“We close off water supply every day at 8pm and open it again at 5am in Makhanda.

“We supply water between 4am and 8am and 4pm and 8pm in Riebeek East."

Alicedale's supply was limited to every second day. “That is how we have been rationing water for almost a year now,” Maduna said.