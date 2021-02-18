Alan Winde to amend liquor act to curb Western Cape’s 'deadly relationship with alcohol'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province plans to change its deadly relationship with alcohol by amending the liquor act.

Winde was delivering his state of the province address on Wednesday.

He said provincial data showed a causal relationship between alcohol abuse in communities and violence.

“That is why we are instead pursuing more targeted interventions by amending the Western Cape Liquor Act. These amendments will, directly and indirectly, reduce alcohol harms, as well as improve the efficiency of the Western Cape Liquor Authority,” said Winde.

Winde said a series of the first amendments will be presented to the regulatory affect assessment committee next week, and a formal submission to the cabinet will be made by the end of March.

“Our intention remains to have this amendment bill published for public comment in the next few months,” he said.

“In addressing this major problem in our communities, I am also committed to working with the industry and consumers to find new and innovative solutions to reduce alcohol-related harms in the Western Cape.”