South Africa

Another Mandela funeral scandal accused turns state witness

Former Buffalo City metro CFO Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state for when the re-enrolled trial resumes

18 February 2021 - 10:53 By Asanda Nini
Former Buffalo City metro CFO Vincent Pillay.
Image: FILE

A third accused in the Buffalo City metro Nelson Mandela memorial scandal has turned state witness and will testify against some of his former co-accused.

The metro's former CFO Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state for when the re-enrolled trial resumes.

Pillay joins businessman Mzwandile Sokwali and his wife Busisiwe Boti, who turned state witness six years ago.

