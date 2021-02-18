Another tropical storm on the way, but it's not likely to have any 'negative effects on SA'

Another tropical storm is on the way this week, but it seems that it will have “no negative impact on SA in the days ahead”.

The SA Weather Service said on Wednesday that a fresh tropical system — named “Guambe” — has developed and was intensifying in the southern half of the Mozambique Channel, north of SA.

The weather service said that, currently, it was highly unlikely that Guambe would directly affect SA — unlike tropical storm Eloise, which caused heavy rain, flooding and damage in parts of the country.

“By contrast, current predictions suggest that Guambe will have no negative impact on SA in the days ahead, as the system is expected to remain well to the east of our shores throughout the life cycle of the system,” the weather service said.

Guambe is the seventh “named” tropical system in the southwest Indian Ocean domain this season.

The weather service said Guambe was currently classified as a moderate tropical storm, and was associated with sustained surface winds of the order of 63km/h to 89km/h.

It added over the next 4 to 5 days, the track Guambe was likely to follow should be predominantly southwards.