COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Johnson & Johnson has only a few million Covid-19 vaccine doses in stock

February 18 2021 - 10:00

China arrests scammers for selling saline and mineral water as 'Covid-19 vaccine'

Chinese law enforcement have arrested the leader of a gang who packaged and sold around 58,000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as a Covid-19 vaccine.

Chinese state media Global Times reported that the scammer, known as Kong, had worked with several others to replicate existing vaccine packaging.

According to the Hindustan Times, the gang told potential buyers that they were able to secure the vaccine because they knew someone inside credible vaccine manufacturers.