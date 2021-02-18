COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Johnson & Johnson has only a few million Covid-19 vaccine doses in stock
February 18 2021 - 10:00
China arrests scammers for selling saline and mineral water as 'Covid-19 vaccine'
Chinese law enforcement have arrested the leader of a gang who packaged and sold around 58,000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as a Covid-19 vaccine.
Chinese state media Global Times reported that the scammer, known as Kong, had worked with several others to replicate existing vaccine packaging.
According to the Hindustan Times, the gang told potential buyers that they were able to secure the vaccine because they knew someone inside credible vaccine manufacturers.
February 18 2021 - 08:34
Politics plays pivotal role in how the public buys into the Covid-19 vaccine, survey shows
There is a strong relationship between politics and willingness to accept the Covid-19 vaccine.
This is the evidence presented in a study released on Wednesday.
The study — by the University of Johannesburg’s sociology department and the Human Sciences Research Council titled “Who wants the vaccine, who doesn’t and why” — revealed that people who were not willing to participate in elections and vote, and who did not support any political party, had a very low level of acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine and would most likely not take it.
February 18 2021 - 08:24
India to test travellers from Brazil, SA, UK after detecting new virus strains
India will make Covid-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, SA and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.
India, which has reported the highest number of overall Covid-19 cases after the US, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.
The government has said the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person's lungs than the UK mutation. India has so far reported 187 cases of infection with the UK variant.
February 18 2021 - 08:05
Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data
Researchers on Wednesday urged governments to delay administering the second dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine, which they said had an efficacy of 92.6% after the first dose.
The researchers, Danuta Skowronski and Gaston De Serres, said their findings were derived from Pfizer's documents submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration.
These findings were also similar to the first-dose efficacy of 92.1% reported for Moderna Inc's mRNA-1273 vaccine, Skowronski and De Serres said in their letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
February 18 2021 - 07:30
Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears
Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday.
J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be "back-end loaded" as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a press call.
“Across the last few weeks we've learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson and Johnson. There's a few million doses that we’ll start with," Zients said.
J&J said in a statement it intends to immediately begin distributing doses upon U.S. authorization and expects to supply 100 million doses to the United States in the first half of 2021.
February 18 2021 - 07:15
'Leading from the front'- SA praises Ramaphosa for taking Covid-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa was praised by many for leading by example as scores witnessed him receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town.
80,000 vaccines arrive at OR Tambo on Tuesday, and Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize joined health-care workers who received the first jabs on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa admitted that he was scared to get the injection, saying he was pleased that five health-care workers got jabbed before him. He described the occasion as a milestone for SA.
February 18 2021 - 07:05
Yesterday was practice — today the vaccine rollout hits second-gear
Yesterday was just for practice, today marks the start of the real Covid vaccine dash at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.
On Wednesday the hospital did a test run of 20 shots of the 80,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday evening.
At 3pm the media witnessed the day's last five recipients starting with the hospital CEO, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, who got her jab at 3.30pm.
February 18 2021 - 06:00
WATCH | Vaccines for Ramaphosa and health-care workers, SA joins Covid-19 vaccination drive
President Cyril Ramaphosa was vaccinated on Wednesday at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Ramaphosa was one of the first citizens to receive the vaccine, which is first being given to health-care workers across the country.
“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain,” Ramaphosa said afterwards, describing the first vaccinations as a “real milestone” for SA.