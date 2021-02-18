South Africa

Durban policeman and his suspected attacker killed in shooting incident

18 February 2021 - 12:13
A policeman and his alleged attacker both died after a shooting incident in Chatsworth on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A policeman and his alleged attacker both died after a shooting incident in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Thursday.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics found two people had suffered gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene in the Welbedacht area.

"A policeman, believed to be in his 40s, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his body. There was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson said the second person, "believed to be a suspect", was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, Saps will be investigating further," he said.

TimesLIVE

