Gauteng education probes 'mysterious' death of grade 7 Soweto pupil

The Gauteng education department has appointed an independent investigative body to determine the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of a grade 7 boy from Protea South Primary School in Soweto.

On Wednesday, Sibongiseni Khoza allegedly reported feeling dizzy before collapsing.

“Official reports at our disposal indicate that the incident took place on Wednesday February 17 in the morning before lunch break. Sibongiseni is alleged to have felt dizzy and collapsed in the classroom shortly afterward,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“His educator made multiple attempts to help him regain consciousness, while his mother was contacted and transported to the school. Paramedics were also called to the scene for assistance.”

Sibongiseni was confirmed dead at 12.15pm.

A psychosocial unit team has been deployed to help the school deal with trauma.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi conveyed his condolences to Sibongiseni's family, and said he hoped the community of Protea South Primary School was able to deal with the stress of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Sibongiseni Khoza right at the beginning of the academic year. It is a truly depressing incident and we sincerely share our most genuine sympathy with the learner’s family and his school community,” he said.

