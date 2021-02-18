KZN man to be laid to rest after being shot in alleged argument over a mask

A family in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, is preparing to bury a 24-year-old DJ who died after being shot following an alleged argument over a mask.

Zama Mchunu told TimesLIVE that she was alerted to the shooting of her brother Lindokuhle, a local DJ, at the Mooi Mpofana municipal offices on Tuesday by a friend.

“I was shocked and confused when I received a text from a friend who said that Lindo was shot at the municipal office. Another brother and I were in town and when we got there we found that there was blood all over Lindo's pants,” she said.

She said he and a friend had gone to the office to request official documents. The family was informed that Lindo and his friend were involved in an alleged argument after he apparently wasn't wearing a mask, and that a security guard intervened.

“We rushed him to a clinic but he didn't make it. His last words to me were 'asambeni' ['let's go' in Zulu] and that broke me.”