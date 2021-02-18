South Africa

KZN man to be laid to rest after being shot in alleged argument over a mask

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
18 February 2021 - 16:08
Mooi River brother and sister Lindokuhle and Zama Mchunu. Lindokuhle died after a shooting at a municipal office on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A family in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, is preparing to bury a 24-year-old DJ who died after being shot following an alleged argument over a mask. 

Zama Mchunu told TimesLIVE that she was alerted to the shooting of her brother Lindokuhle, a local DJ, at the Mooi Mpofana municipal offices on Tuesday by a friend. 

“I was shocked and confused when I received a text from a friend who said that Lindo was shot at the municipal office. Another brother and I were in town and when we got there we found that there was blood all over Lindo's pants,” she said.

She said he and a friend had gone to the office to request official documents. The family was informed that Lindo and his friend were involved in an alleged argument after he apparently wasn't wearing a mask, and that a security guard intervened.

“We rushed him to a clinic but he didn't make it. His last words to me were 'asambeni' ['let's go' in Zulu] and that broke me.”

Mchunu said the family was also informed that a female municipal employee was involved in the alleged argument. 

KZN Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “A case of murder was opened at Mooi River police station and a 31-year-old man was arrested. He is expected to appear today [Thursday] in the Mooi River magistrate's court.”

She said Mooi River police received a complaint of a murder at Claughton Terrace in Mooi River on Tuesday.

“On arrival they were informed that a 24-year-old male was shot by a security guard in the thigh after an argument. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”

Mchunu will be buried on Friday.

