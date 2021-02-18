KZN man to be laid to rest after being shot in alleged argument over a mask
A family in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, is preparing to bury a 24-year-old DJ who died after being shot following an alleged argument over a mask.
Zama Mchunu told TimesLIVE that she was alerted to the shooting of her brother Lindokuhle, a local DJ, at the Mooi Mpofana municipal offices on Tuesday by a friend.
“I was shocked and confused when I received a text from a friend who said that Lindo was shot at the municipal office. Another brother and I were in town and when we got there we found that there was blood all over Lindo's pants,” she said.
She said he and a friend had gone to the office to request official documents. The family was informed that Lindo and his friend were involved in an alleged argument after he apparently wasn't wearing a mask, and that a security guard intervened.
“We rushed him to a clinic but he didn't make it. His last words to me were 'asambeni' ['let's go' in Zulu] and that broke me.”
Mchunu said the family was also informed that a female municipal employee was involved in the alleged argument.
KZN Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “A case of murder was opened at Mooi River police station and a 31-year-old man was arrested. He is expected to appear today [Thursday] in the Mooi River magistrate's court.”
She said Mooi River police received a complaint of a murder at Claughton Terrace in Mooi River on Tuesday.
“On arrival they were informed that a 24-year-old male was shot by a security guard in the thigh after an argument. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”
Mchunu will be buried on Friday.
TimesLIVE