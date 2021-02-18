South Africa

Mask wearing has increased for all groups, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs

But hand washing and social distancing are declining in SA, survey suggests

18 February 2021 - 12:14 By TimesLIVE
South Africans have adopted face masks to counter Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing, according to a survey. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Francisco Alberto Rodrguez Henn

South Africans have widely adopted face masks to counter the threat of Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing.

This is according to the latest National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (Nids-Cram)

Reported mask wearing has increased for all groups over time, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs, the survey shows.

In July/August, 74% of respondents reported mask wearing, increasing to 78% in November/December.

Hand washing, however, decreased over the same period from 60% in July/August to 53% in November/December, and physical distancing also decreased.

In the latest survey, fewer respondents think they will get Covid-19 and more now believe they can avoid getting it.

The percentage of respondents who thought they “were likely to get Covid-19” decreased from 43% in July/August to 38% in November/December.

In contrast, the percentage of respondents who believed that one “can avoid getting Covid-19” increased from 82% in July/August to 84% in November/December.

