Police constable gets life behind bars for plotting death of her lover

A police constable, employed to uphold the law, was instead planning and executing the murder of her lover, a fellow police officer.

And that is why a sentence of life behind bars was fitting, the Port Elizabeth high court ruled on Wednesday.

Acting judge Hannelie Bakker described the 2016 murder of Vuyo Matshishi, 36, as an act of “extreme cowardice” in which Matshishi had no means to protect himself.

His family expressed joy as 32-year-old Nosicelo Kamba, his girlfriend at the time, was sentenced to life behind bars.

Matshishi’s father and cousins were at court on Wednesday and said they were relieved that the sentence would bring the family a sense of closure.

His cousin, Zonele Ndesi, described the former policeman as a kind, law-abiding citizen.

“We are very happy with the sentence, it has brought us closure after many years of pain. Though the sentence will not bring Vuyo back, we are relieved this chapter is closed.”