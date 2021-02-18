Politics plays pivotal role in how the public buys into the Covid-19 vaccine, survey shows

The majority of the almost 11,000 citizens who were surveyed and showed willingness to take the vaccine were ANC supporters.

When it came to the opposition parties, the survey revealed that where the party leaders have advocated or supported the vaccine, its members seemed more receptive of it.

“Nearly 80% of ANC voters [who took part in the survey] either would or probably would take the vaccine. These figures mirror the views of how well the president has done in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said sociology professor Kate Alexander.

“Those who have done a good job are much more likely to accept the vaccine than those who think he has done a bad job,” Alexander added. “It does seem very clear that people who identify with the president in particular, are more willing to take the vaccine so leadership matters and it has had an impact on whether people think [the vaccine] is something or something bad.”