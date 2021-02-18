South Africa

R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case postponed

Whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi still too ill to make it to court

18 February 2021 - 15:54 By TimesLIVE
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case was again postponed on Thursday.

One of the accused, Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, was too ill to attend the case.

The other three accused - former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder - were present.

TimesLIVE  previously reported that the matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at more than R1.8bn, between August 2004 and 2007.

Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

Angelo Agrizzi out of hospital and keen to question state capture witnesses

Shortly after being discharged from hospital, controversial businessman Angelo Agrizzi says he is ready to cross-examine witnesses at the state ...
Politics
6 days ago

The NPA's Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala confirmed that the case against Bosasa Operations (Pty) had been postponed in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The matter will be back in court on June 24.

“The accused requested that the matter be postponed to allow them a further extension to study the docket and possibly enter into pleas,” said Twala.

‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa

No, he tells Zondo, there were no kickbacks and his committee absolutely did not turn a blind eye to Bosasa’s dealings
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | The 10 biggest corruption-related arrests of 2020 and why they happened

From former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to ANC top six member Ace Magashule, we take a look at the top 10 arrests of 2020.
News
1 month ago

Angelo Agrizzi still receiving treatment in hospital, court hears

Businessman Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend trial in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court, where he faces charges related to ...
News
2 months ago

