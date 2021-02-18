R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case postponed

The R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case was again postponed on Thursday.

One of the accused, Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, was too ill to attend the case.

The other three accused - former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder - were present.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at more than R1.8bn, between August 2004 and 2007.

Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.