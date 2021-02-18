'There's no dignity': Parents cause a stink over pit toilets for pupils

Angry parents disrupted learning when they removed their children from a rural school with exposed pit toilets.

Boikhutso Primary School in Indermark village, near Bochum in Limpopo, has six pit toilets - with only some of them covered with corrugated zinc.

Some parents have described the situation as disgusting and inhumane, as it takes away the dignity of their children who have to relieve themselves in the open.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.