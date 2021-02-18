South Africa

'There's no dignity': Parents cause a stink over pit toilets for pupils

Department's four mobile lavatories sent back

18 February 2021 - 11:08
The school governing body chairperson, Samuel Moshapo (54), says the old pit latrine toilets at their school are a threat to the 367 pupils who depend on them.

Angry parents disrupted learning when they removed their children from a rural school with exposed pit toilets. 

Boikhutso Primary School in Indermark village, near Bochum in Limpopo, has six pit toilets - with only some of them covered with corrugated zinc.

Some parents have described the situation as disgusting and inhumane, as it takes away the dignity of their children who have to relieve themselves in the open.

