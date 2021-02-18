WATCH | Vaccines for Ramaphosa and health-care workers, SA joins Covid-19 vaccination drive

Meanwhile in Johannesburg, front-line health-care workers received their vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. The inoculation programme kicked off after the arrival of the first batch of 80,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesday.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi was the first to receive a jab. Gauteng received 16,800 doses, of which 11,800 will be administered at Baragwanath and 5,000 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.