WATCH | Vaccines for Ramaphosa and health-care workers, SA joins Covid-19 vaccination drive
President Cyril Ramaphosa was vaccinated on Wednesday at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Ramaphosa was one of the first citizens to receive the vaccine, which is first being given to health-care workers across the country.
“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain,” Ramaphosa said afterwards, describing the first vaccinations as a “real milestone” for SA.
Meanwhile in Johannesburg, front-line health-care workers received their vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. The inoculation programme kicked off after the arrival of the first batch of 80,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesday.
Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi was the first to receive a jab. Gauteng received 16,800 doses, of which 11,800 will be administered at Baragwanath and 5,000 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.