Workers trapped after ‘explosion’ at ArcelorMittal confirmed dead: Numsa
The three workers who were trapped after an explosion at ArcelorMittal’s premises in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Wednesday have been confirmed dead.
According to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the explosion happened at around 2am.
“The families have been waiting and anxiously hoping that their loved ones would be found alive, but unfortunately that was not to be,” Numsa regional secretary in Sedibeng Kabelo Ramokhathali said.
The union has called on the department of employment and labour to conduct a “thorough and detailed” investigation into the cause of the accident.
“We also want to thank the men and women who worked tirelessly to ensure that these bodies were located.
“We are convinced that had it not been for the intense efforts of workers themselves, who risked their own lives and took the initiative searching through the massive pile of rubble to locate workers who were trapped under the building, they would not have been able to recover these bodies.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who have passed away,” Ramokhathali said.
ArcelorMittal SA said on Wednesday that a portion of a 90m stack at one of the operation’s coke batteries failed in the early hours of the morning, and fell onto the coke battery control room in which the three employees had been working.
The company on Thursday confirmed the employees had succumbed to injuries sustained.
“Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go to the families and colleagues of the deceased,” said CEO Kobus Verster.
The families of the employees have been informed and are receiving the necessary support from the company, he said.
“We are extremely grateful to our own qualified emergency personnel, who arrived on site immediately after the incident occurred and worked through the day and night to complete the recovery operation with the support of local emergency services.”
The company has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.
“All relevant authorities have been notified and have been on site. The company will co-operate fully with their investigations,” said Verster.
“The safety of our employees and contractors remains our primary concern. This is an absolute tragedy, and we will do a full and thorough investigation to understand what happened so we can avoid anything like this from happening again at ArcelorMittal SA.”
TimesLIVE